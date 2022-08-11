Thursday, August 11, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Ice hockey | The Czech Republic got off to a fast start against Nuori Leijon in the World Cup tournament

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 11, 2022
in World Europe
0

A day match will be played in Edmonton.

Young people The Lions got off to a shaky and fumbling start against the Czech Republic at the World Cup in Edmonton, and it paid off.

Less than 12 minutes had been played when the Czechs led 2–0 by Jaroslav Chmelar and Jiri Kulich with goals. Both hits went in a little too easily Leevi Meriläinen behind.

The match is over and HS is watching the game.

Especially the puck sent by Chmelar from an almost zero angle sneaked in by the front post confusingly.

Finland got a little into the game when Roby Järventie nailed the narrowing with superior force in 16:28. The shot directly from the pass was just the right height to make it difficult for the goalkeeper to block To Jan Bednar.

The Lions started the game with these pitches. Just a striker Eetu Liukas and defender Matias Rajaniemi were new players who were not involved in the opening match against Latvia.

See also  Kubicki simply ends the SPD man's speech - the reaction causes laughter in the Bundestag

Fact

Young Lions players

First five: 22 Roni Hirvonen–34 Aatu Räty–37 Joakim Kemell; 15 Petteri Nurmi–7 Topi Niemelä.

Second five: 13 Roby Järventie–18 Joel Määttä–29 Kasper Simontaival; 6 Eemil Viro–21 Aleksi Heimosalmi.

Top five: 24 Ville Koivunen–20 Samuel Helenius–33 Brad Lambert; 4 Joni Jurmo–10 Kasper Puutio.

Four five: 28 Eetu Liukas–27 Oliver Kapanen–23 Kalle Väisänen; 2 Matias Rajaniemi–3 Ruben Rafkin.

In goal: 1 Leevi Meriläinen, reserve: 31 Juha Jatkola.

Discovery+ and TV5 will show the match live on Thursday from 21:00.

#Ice #hockey #Czech #Republic #fast #start #Nuori #Leijon #World #Cup #tournament

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

The State Department announced the commitment of the United States to the implementation of START-3 with Russia

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.