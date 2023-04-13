Ice hockey | The coach confirmed: Patrik Laine will no longer play this NHL season

Patrik Laine has suffered from a shoulder muscle injury in recent weeks. He was able to play 55 matches during the current season.

NHL hockey league Columbus Blue Jackets’ Finnish forward Patrick Laine hasn’t played in more than three weeks, and he won’t play in his team’s last two games of the season either.

Columbus head coach Brad Larsen confirmed on Wednesday that none of the team’s injured players will return to the rink again this season.

Laine was last seen in action on March 22 Finnish time in a match against Washington. A couple of days later, Columbus announced that Laine was suffering from a hamstring injury that he sustained in practice.

“Coach Larsen said that none of the injured players in the team will return to the games in the remaining two matches, including the captain Boone JennerPatrik Laine and Elvis Merzļikins”, NHL reporter for The Athletic Aaron Portzline said on Wednesday on Twitter.

Wave, 24, collected 22+30=52 power points in his 55 games this season. Columbus’ season has been miserable, the team is last in the entire league after collecting only 57 points from 80 matches.

The club’s season ends with home games the night before Friday, Finland time, against Pittsburgh and the night before Saturday, Finland time, against Buffalo.