Ice hockey | The CHL championship brought Tappara half a million euros

Tappara became the second Finnish club to win the CHL championship.

Poleaxe celebrates the CHL championship of the hockey Champions League. Kirvesrinna defeated the Swedish Luulaja HF in the final with a score of 3–2. The final was played at Luluja’s home field.

Last season, Tappara lost to Rögle BK in the CHL final, but this time the bitter final loss turned into a tasty victory.

Tappara is the second Finnish team in history to win the puck tournament between European clubs. In the 2017–18 season, JYP was crowned the winner.

The people of Tampere will receive a handsome sum for winning the tournament. The winning team of the tournament receives a reward of half a million euros.

Poleaxe got off to an excellent start to the match when Christian Tanus scored the opening goal of the match in the second minute of the game.

The Finns doubled their lead just over five minutes after the previous one, when last season’s winner of the KHL goal exchange Niko Ojamäki hit the away team’s two-goal lead.

Luulaja rose from a 0–3 deficit to 2–3, but the equalizer remained a dream. Christian Heljanko played a dream match with the Tappara goal and led his team to the championship.

“We wanted this victory more than Lulaja. We were already close to the championship last year against Rögle”, Heljanko said in an interview with the organizers.

He was responsible for the 2–3 reduction in Lulea Juhani Tyrväinen.

“I’m proud of this team”, Tappara’s Vice-Captain, who turns 40 tomorrow Kristian Kuusela said.