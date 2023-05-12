The winning goal was scored by Jesper Fast. The goal was first marked in the name of Jesperi Kotkaniemi.

Carolina Hurricanes has cleared its way to the top four in the hockey NHL as the first team. Carolina beat the New Jersey Devils 3–2 in overtime and beat New Jersey 4–1 in the series.

Carolina’s winning goal was completed by Jesper Fast and a Finnish striker Jesperi Kotkaniemi passed the hit. The goal was first marked in the name of Kotkaniemi.

Kotkaniemi’s opening goal was also initially credited to Kotkaniemi, but it was changed later by Jaccob Slavin to hit.

Carolina next faces the winner of the Toronto Maple Leafs–Florida Panthers series, which Florida leads 3–1.

Correction 12.15: The winning goal was scored by Jesper Fast, not Jesperi Kotkaniemi, as was erroneously reported earlier in the news.