Monday, November 21, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Ice hockey | The brilliant Roope Hintz is out of the game, suffering from a lower body injury

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 20, 2022
in World Europe
0

Despite the absence of a key player, Dallas managed to beat the New York Islanders 5–2.

Ice hockey A Finnish forward who made a huge impact in the NHL Roope Hintz was on the sidelines for the match the night before Sunday.

of the NHL websites according to Hintz is suffering from a lower body injury. He has totaled 6+9=15 points in his last ten matches.

Despite the absence of a key player, Dallas managed to beat the New York Islanders 5–2.

“This was a win in the gut. A few guys were on the sidelines, and we probably missed our best player Roope”, the attacker Tyler Seguin regretted.

Before the Islanders game, Dallas played three consecutive away games, of which they won two. The ranks were threateningly thinned out due to injuries and illnesses, so Dallas went to the home match with 11 forwards and seven defenders.

“Strange day after a long road trip,” Seguin said.

Jamie Benn was Dallas’ scoring team with 1+2. Mason Marchment (1+1), Joe Pavelski (0+2) and Seguin (0+2) were among the two-point men.

See also  Dead | Producer Timo Lindström, who had a significant career in Finnish music and entertainment, has died: He found Dingo and was creating a karaoke phenomenon

Finnish defender Jani Hakanpää finished the Final Readings into an empty net and has hit three times this season. Last season, he scored four goals, the highest number of goals in his NHL career so far.

#Ice #hockey #brilliant #Roope #Hintz #game #suffering #body #injury

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

The agreement with Timur for the development of the HUB on innovation in Murcia has been extended for one year

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.