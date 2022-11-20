Ice hockey | The brilliant Roope Hintz is out of the game, suffering from a lower body injury

Despite the absence of a key player, Dallas managed to beat the New York Islanders 5–2.

Ice hockey A Finnish forward who made a huge impact in the NHL Roope Hintz was on the sidelines for the match the night before Sunday.

of the NHL websites according to Hintz is suffering from a lower body injury. He has totaled 6+9=15 points in his last ten matches.

Despite the absence of a key player, Dallas managed to beat the New York Islanders 5–2.

“This was a win in the gut. A few guys were on the sidelines, and we probably missed our best player Roope”, the attacker Tyler Seguin regretted.

Before the Islanders game, Dallas played three consecutive away games, of which they won two. The ranks were threateningly thinned out due to injuries and illnesses, so Dallas went to the home match with 11 forwards and seven defenders.

“Strange day after a long road trip,” Seguin said.

Jamie Benn was Dallas’ scoring team with 1+2. Mason Marchment (1+1), Joe Pavelski (0+2) and Seguin (0+2) were among the two-point men.

Finnish defender Jani Hakanpää finished the Final Readings into an empty net and has hit three times this season. Last season, he scored four goals, the highest number of goals in his NHL career so far.