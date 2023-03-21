Ice hockey | The bright lights of Helsinki changed to Kerava – this is what the Joker’s new home hall looks like

If the new Jokerit team gets a license for Mestis next season, it will play its 20 regular season matches at the Kerava Ice Hall. Season tickets and tickets to the games would sell out immediately if they were on sale. Kerava turns 100 years old next year and wants to profile itself as an event city.

Nearly to the day eight years ago Jarmo Koskinen thinking about how he will fix the finances of Espoo Blues in the hockey league.

Koskinen had just started as the new CEO of Blues. The club owed 1.2 million euros, but he could not say that publicly.

“We are cutting everything possible,” Koskinen said at the time In an interview with Helsingin Sanomat.

That didn’t help either. The 2015–2016 season was the Blues’ last in the League. The club drifted into bankruptcy, but Koskinen had no part in it and no part in the declining organization.

In Espoo, bygones are bygones. A new hockey culture is being built there, when Kiekko-Espoo won the regular season of Mestis.

Also Koskinen is building a new one. In March 2023, he stands at the door of the Kerava ice rink and walks in with a smile on his face.

The city’s director of sports services Eeva Saarinen welcomes an experienced hockey influencer and former player.

Koskinen is the woodman of the new hockey club Jokerit Helsinki Oy, as he still calls himself. The club is supposed to start playing next fall from Mest in Kerava’s ice hall.

The federal government of the ice hockey association will decide on the Joker’s Mestis license in April. If the permit expires, the Jokerit can play in Kerava for a year with an exception.

Without an exception, the team must play in the same place where it is registered, i.e. in the case of the Jokers, in Helsinki.

Jokerit, the new home hall, will start holding the ice rink in Herttoniemi, which will be completed in the fall, which is a two-rink training hall owned by the Jääkenttäsäätiö.

According to the plan, Jokerit will go on a game trip to Kerava by bus from Herttoniemi, where it will return after the match.

Next year’s series program will be drawn up in May, so the license decision cannot be delayed.

“ “The number of spectators at Kerava hall does not sustain us.”

The Jokerit played the KHL league under the bright lights of the Hartwall arena. There's no point in going there now.

Koskinen sees no reason why Joker’s license should not be accepted.

“The attitude has been really positive. Spirit is good. Necessity dictated that Joel Harkimo dropped out of the project, and all doubts about the KHL connections ended,” says Koskinen.

The condition for the approval of the license is that Jokerit Helsinki Oy has no ties to the Jokers, who played in the Russian hockey league, nor to the Harkimo family.

In Kerava Jokerit plans to play 20 matches. It plays other matches at the Helsinki ice hall on Nordenskiöldinkatu. This season, 52 matches were played in Mestis’ regular season.

Kerava’s small but intimate ice rink has 1,500 seats. The audience does not cover the expenses of the Jokers.

“We are not supported by the number of spectators at Kerava hall. The intention is to turn the matches played in Helsinki into big events and get significant box office revenue from them,” says Koskinen.

You can get to Kerava from Helsinki in less than half an hour by car along the highway or by train. From the train station, you can walk to the hall in a short time.

“We have also thought about a bus shuttle from the train station to the hall,” says Saarinen.

In principle, the Jokers’ home hall would be the former Hartwall arena. Due to the sanctions of the Russian owners, the hall is closed and its future looks very uncertain.

Sports services director Saarinen says that there have been a lot of inquiries about Joker’s Mestis matches.

We would like to buy season tickets now. No additional stands have been considered for the auditorium – at least not yet.

“I’m interested in jokers. Many fear that they will run out of tickets. Jokers coming to Kerava would be a good advertisement for ice sports for the city. Kerava turns one hundred years old next year and wants to profile itself as an event city,” says Saarinen.

“ “There is a sauna here and the visiting team is in a different corridor.”

Eeva Saarinen shows the future dressing room of the Jokers, if the team's license to Mesti is approved.

Saarinen to recycle Koski and his guests in the hall. The side of the ice rink is really cold. If there was a match in the rink now, the spectator should be wearing an ice cap.

“Jokeri supporters certainly bring warmth and atmosphere to the hall,” says Koskinen.

The last time Kerava played Mest was ten years ago. At that time, the team was HC Keski-Uusimaa, which had moved up to Mestis from the Suomi series.

Saarinen says that there is no need to make big changes to the ice rink because of the Jokers.

“The ice hockey association has visited the Kerava hall with the conditions manager of the association, and the hall is suitable for Mestis matches. The lighting of the hall is to be increased during the spring,” says Saarinen.

In the locker room corridor, Saarinen opens locker number 5. There is a Shakers logo on the door. Shakers Kerava plays in the third division of men’s ice hockey.

The walls of the dressing room need paint and there are small cracks next to the walls, but the dressing room is clean.

“There is a sauna here and the visiting team is in a different corridor,” says Saarinen.

“Then the dressing room has already been chosen,” Koskinen sighs.

Koskinen emphasizes that Jokerit is in the Kerava hall only in the village and pays rent for the use of the hall.

“Our task is not to start painting or repairing places,” says Koskinen, as the journey continues to the running track behind the rink and the stands.

“ “We either take care of the dispensing ourselves or we hire partners to run it.”

Serving stations could be arranged on the running track.

The large gym of the Kerava ice hall would serve as a first aid station as required by the rules during the Jokers.

Track is so hard and inelastic that you can no longer practice sprinting there. If the plans materialize, a serving point can be made at the other end of the running track.

A food truck and snack kiosks can be brought outside the hall, which would ease congestion indoors.

“We either take care of the brewing ourselves, or we hire partners to run it. There have already been a lot of inquiries about it. The list of interested parties is long. Nowadays Public Services can do well. We want good-natured match events without disorder”, says Koskinen.

There is a surprisingly large gym in the hall. During the matches, first aid readiness is created in the hall. Players must also have facilities in the hall where they can prepare for games, such as exercise bikes.

Referees and 15–20 orderlies must have their own spaces.

“The hall is good and suits our needs. There is a ready-made flexible trough here, and Public Services can be made to work when they are planned well. It can be said that Kerava saved the Jokers”, Koskinen laughs when the tour of the ice rink is done.

“ “We don’t feast on money.”

Kerava Ice Hall was built in 1988

At the front door I would like to emphasize why the Joker’s future is important. The Jokers have 400-500 young players who need a representative team.

According to Koskinen, the Mestis-Jokers will get at least two chain players from the club’s juniors. The team can be supplemented in the summer.

“We want to build a pipeline for the Jokers. We offer the players the best opportunity to progress in their career first through Mestis and hopefully later through Liiga. We don’t feast on money, but of course we aim for the top”, says Koskinen.

He will be the coach of the team Tero Määttwho coaches the Jokers’ 20-year-old team.

If and when the license for Mestis is confirmed, Koskinen’s title as “wood man” will also change.

“Of course, it’s called something. I joined the project for a few years, not on a whim,” says 64-year-old Koskinen.