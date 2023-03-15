Ice hockey | The brawl in the junior game led to disciplinary action: “These are really rare”

The mass fight between hockey juniors in Hämeenlinna is under disciplinary proceedings.

Hämeenlinna The U16 Championship hockey match between Pallokerho and Rovaniemi Kieko ended in a mass fight in Hämeenlinna last Saturday.

It was already boiling between the teams in the second set, when the players were sentenced to penalties for violence. The situation finally got out of hand at the end of the match. In time 60:00 both teams were given one-minute penalties for both fighting and violence.

A total of 188 penalty minutes were awarded in the match.

Competition Manager of the Ice Hockey Association Pirkka Anttila confirmed on Tuesday that the violent clash has progressed to disciplinary action by the union.

“All cases where match penalties are handed out are automatically forwarded to disciplinary proceedings,” commented Antila.

The union does not inform the public separately about the progress of the disciplinary process and possible sanctions.

Many different cases end up on the union’s disciplinary table every week, but mass fights are rare.

According to Antila, the thrilling battle that took place in Hämeenlinna on Saturday is exceptional at the junior level.

“Luckily there is. There are always some of them every year, but in general you can say that these are really rare. We have no problem with them,” Antila said.