Ice hockey | The botched player trade was expensive for the NHL club

The Ottawa Senators traded the Russian player to Vegas, but did not disclose a specific clause in the contract.

Ice hockey The NHL’s Ottawa Senators received some bad news from the league on Wednesday. NHL announced, that the Senators will have to give up their first-round pick somewhere in the next years NHL draft. The reason is a Russian player Yevgeny Dadonov concerned a move involving the Senators that was declared invalid.

“Ottawa will give up a 1st round reservation in one draft in 2024, 2025 or 2026. Which reservation it will give up will be decided by Ottawa within 24 hours of the end of that year’s draft lottery. The league will not comment further on the matter,” the NHL announced.

The Senators traded Dadonov to the Vegas Golden Knights in July 2021, but did not inform Vegas that Dadonov had a special clause in his contract that prevented trades to some clubs. That clause ultimately blocked Dadonov’s move from Vegas to Anaheim last year.

Dadonov moved to the Montreal Canadiens in the summer of 2022, from where he was traded to the Dallas Stars in the middle of last season.

The 34-year-old Russian striker has totaled 2+1 power points in seven games this season in a Dallas jersey.