Ice hockey | The boss of the Edmonton Oilers resigned

Hockey|Ken Holland’s successor was not named.

in the NHL GM of the Edmonton Oilers, who reached the Stanley Cup finals last season Ken Holland will not continue in his position, they say, among other things TSN and Sportsnet.

Holland’s contract with the Oilers expired, and the club will not renew the conker’s contract. According to TSN, Holland himself informed the team members that he will not return to the Oilers in any role for the 2024-25 season.

Holland served as the Oilers’ general manager since May 2019.

“The Edmonton Oilers and Ken Holland have decided that the current contract will not be renewed after it expires. Over the past five seasons, Ken has not only made the Oilers one of the best clubs in the NHL, but also instilled a culture of winning and success in the club,” Oilers Director of Puck Operations Jeff Jackson stated in the club’s press release.

“We hope for Ken, to Cindi and all the best to the entire family and we want to thank Ken for his leadership and impact on the Oilers organization and the city of Edmonton.”

68 years old Ken Holland is a well-known hero in the NHL world. Before the Oilers, the Canadian served as GM of the Detroit Red Wings from 1997 to 2019. Under Holland’s leadership, Detroit won three Stanley Cups (1998, 2002, 2008).

Holland was also elected to the Hockey Hall of Fame for his achievements as a club manager in 2020.

Before his career in management positions, Holland played as a goalkeeper in farm leagues. In the NHL, Holland saved one game for the Hartford Whalers in the 1980–81 season and three games with the Red Wings’ goal in the 1983–84 season.