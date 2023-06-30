Ice hockey | The billionaire messed up Noora Räty’s plans with his deals – he was left without a job and a lucrative contract

A big upheaval is happening in women’s professional ice hockey. The world’s only women’s professional series PHF got new owners.

Women’s the continental plates of professional hockey shook on the night between Thursday and Friday Finnish time.

Co-owner of the baseball club Los Angeles Dodgers Mark Walton and tennis legend Billie Jean King together with the women’s hockey players’ association PWHA, according to media reports, have bought the world’s only women’s professional league PHF.

According to sources, the contracts of all PHF players have been terminated.

Among them is a Finnish legend of the sport Nora Rätywho signed a contract with the PHF club Metropolitan Riveters in May, which reportedly would have been the most lucrative of his career.

According to media reports, the players will be paid some kind of severance pay for existing contracts. In addition to ratty Minttu Tuominen, Anna Kilponen and Susanna Tapani was also supposed to play for the Riveters next season.

Women’s top hockey split into two camps after the Canadian premier league ceased operations in 2019. What remained was the NWHL, founded in 2015, which later changed its name to PHF.

Some of the top players did not agree to the conditions of the PHF and founded a women’s hockey players’ association, with the help of which the players have tried to found a competitive league themselves. Last year they got support from Walton and Billie Jean King, who helped the plans for the league become more concrete.

Räty was part of the core group of the players’ association for a long time, but changed camps this year because he wanted to still play at the top level.

“It was a very difficult decision morally,” Räty said earlier in an interview with Ilta-Sanomie.

“I hope that there will be two professional leagues in North America in the future. I played it safe now. I know my career is on the eve side, and my salary in that new league would have been half of what I get in PHF.”

According to The Ahtletic, PWHA members are at an advantage as new teams and new leagues begin to be built.

There were eight teams in the PHF last year, two of which were in Canada. It is not yet known how many teams will enter the new league, but its first season is supposed to start in January.

Metropolitan Riveters was coached by a Finn last season Venla Court. There is no information about the continuation of his career.