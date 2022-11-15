Ice hockey | The audience was stunned by the draw and stayed in their seats after the final buzzer

As a result of the “special format”, Mikkeli’s CHL playoff game saw a draw as a breath of the past.

Ice hockey the European club hockey playoffs started on Tuesday at the CHL quarterfinals in Mikkeli.

The home team Jukurit, burdened by injuries, was satisfied with a rare draw against the Swiss HC Fribourg-Gotteron with goals 1-1.

In domestic league bowls, a draw has not been possible for years, so the spectators stayed in their seats after the final buzzer.

“You have to be satisfied with the result, because after a good start Fribourg had control of the puck,” admitted the coach of Jukurie Olli Jokinen.

“After all, this was a change from everyday life. The format is a bit special, but after a tie next Tuesday we will be able to play a normal and proper hockey game for a win,” commented the player who saved 20 pucks with Jukurien’s goal Frans Tuohimaa.

Jukurien the lead goal of the opening set was completed by the team’s best scorer in CHL games after puck possession Juhamatti Aaltonen (2+4).

An American defender who also played in the Jokers of the guests by Ryan Gunderson primed the equalizing goal Janne Kuokkanen and 21st season representing Fribourg Julien Sprunger36.

Due to an injury, Jukurei was missing the best scorer of the team’s CHL first division Pekka Jormakka (4+1), whose extension contract for next season was announced during the match.

The Champions Hockey League could be translated into the Champions League. Facing each other were Friborg-Gottero, who finished second in the Swiss league at the best of their 85-year career, and Jukurit, who finished fifth at the best in the domestic league table.