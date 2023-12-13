Ice hockey | The audience surprised the Jokers in their crushing victory

Jokerit was completely superior in their Mestis match against Koovee.

Helsinki Jokerit sold out Kerava's hockey hall five times in a row in their Mestis matches. On Wednesday, in the sixth match against Kerava, this was no longer successful.

The Jokerit beat Koovee 6–1, but the audience remained at 1,080. It is also the Jokerit's lowest audience of the season, including away matches: previously this list was topped by 1,200 spectators at the Kajaani Hokki away match.

Kerava's hall can hold 1,240 spectators.

Winning against Tampere's Koovee was particularly good for the Jokers, as the previous two meetings of the season ended in a 2–3 loss for the clown shirts. In addition, the Jokers had a two-match losing streak.

“It was a pretty stylish performance”, the head coach of the Jokers Tero Määtt stated on MTV Katsomo's broadcast.

“The feed tempo and the number of shots were good. This is what it looks like at its best.”

Jokers the opening goal was a nice overtime goal. In the opening set in 6:34 Teemu Henritius shot into the upper corner when Koovee was inspired to attack first with understrength. Kalle Kangas added the Joker's lead to 2–0 in the opening set.

In the second period, the Jokerit also scored a power play goal: Olavi Vauhkonen got the puck into the net, but the Jokers had a chance to score more goals. Koovee's Czech goalkeeper Patrik Hamrla however, played strongly and at the end of the set, Kooveen also saved the crossbar.

In the third period, Koovee played almost two full minutes with two players superior, but the Jokerit lasted, and only a minute after the break Leevi Lemberg scored a 4–0 goal. Jokerit also managed to score with a penalty shot, but Oskari Kalajanniska failed to pass Hamrla.

Instead, Kangas scored his second goal of the evening in 52:46 and took the Jokerit to a 5–0 lead. And that's not all: Jere Virtanen would score a 6–0 goal a minute later.

Jokers goalkeeper Henri Risiko the draw was destroyed just over two minutes before the end of the match, when Jere Kivimäki flashed a 1-6 reduction from close range, which was also the final result.

Jokers Thanks to his victory, he rose to fifth place in Mestis and one point away from Kiekko-Espoo.

Jokerit plays its next match already on Thursday. RoKi from Rovaniemi will meet in their second home arena at the Helsinki Ice Hall. Then the number of audience will rise again to several thousands.