Ice hockey | The attacker of the Jokers was sentenced to a considerable suspension

Jesse Liuksiala’s tackle was seen to have caused “a relatively significant risk of injury”.

Jokers to the attacker To Jesse Liuksiala has been banned for four matches for a tackle on the head. Mestis announced the matter on Tuesday.

Liuksiala tackled Iisalmi Peli-Karhuje Aleksi Soijärvi violently in the second period of the match played last Friday. Soijärvi did not return to the game after the tackle.

Liuksala received a big penalty and a game penalty for the situation in the match. After the match, he was sentenced to a temporary suspension.

According to the press release, Mesti’s disciplinary team considers that the act recklessly endangered the opponent to such an extent that an additional penalty had to be imposed.

“The disciplinary team has taken into account the fact that the tackling player in the situation grows into contact, which in part causes the tackle to hit the head specifically,” the release states.

“Furthermore, the vulnerable position of the tackled player should be taken into account when considering the penalty, which Liuksiala should have been aware of.”

According to the disciplinary team, the tackle caused “a relatively significant risk of injury”.

Slide rink24, has scored 2+1=3 in the Joker’s eight Mestis matches.

Liuksiala has had time to suffer one match from his suspension.