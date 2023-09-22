Ice hockey | The atmosphere of Jokeri’s home opener hit Koovee with a sense of foreign reinforcement

Jokerit lost to Koovee in their first home match after their return.

22.9. 22:16

Jokers The first home match of the Mestis season at the Kerava ice hall ended in a narrow defeat, when Koovee went to Tampere to get a win. The visitors grabbed the full three points with a score of 2–3.

Kerava’s ice hall was sold out, and there were 1,240 spectators. Among the supporters of the Jokers, the loudest was the fan stand at the end, where, according to the information received from the hall staff, there were about 240 people.

In the Jokeri’s home opener, it was sometimes twisted so hard that the gloves were close to falling off.

The stand was right behind the plexiglass at the other end of the rink, where there was only about five meters of space between the ice and the wall of the hall. The first home goal of the season for the Jokers’ only goal Mathias Hänninen according to the encouragement gave the home team energy throughout the match.

“We knew there was a good buzz here and the fans were behind us. You get energy from that encouragement, you can’t miss a single situation when you know the fans will be screaming for 60 minutes,” Hänninen said.

Fanikatsomo welcomed the visiting team onto the ice with loud boos. In his first series match in Finland, the Czech keeper saved Kooveen’s goal Patrik Hamrla admitted that he was excited for the fight in advance.

“We had a big team against us, and I was a little nervous before the match. However, we took the win, which was really important.”

Patrik Hamrla played a good match with Koovee’s goal.

“As the match progressed, I started to feel better. I made a lot of good saves, which was important,” Hamrla said.

The home crowd the support in the opening set was not enough for the home team, as Koovee retreated to the locker room with a 0–3 lead. According to Hänninen, the previous day’s match against Kiekko-Espoo did not weigh on the legs, but he could not say a more specific reason for the weak start.

“It also happened during the training season that we weren’t fully awake at the beginning. The start of the game needs to be made simpler, we played a bit in the wrong places on the field.”

Feelings were also heated at times in Kerava.

The grandstand was practically silent for a moment.

Despite the miserable start, the home crowd’s encouragement never stopped. At the end of the second period, the stands also woke up to cheer, and the “Jokerit” shouts echoed in the Kerava ice rink louder than ever during the entire evening.

Hamrla was amazed by the atmosphere of the evening. He got to enjoy the noise perhaps more than any other player, as the Czech keeper stood at the end of the Jokerit fans for two sets.

“The atmosphere was incredible. I didn’t expect so many people to come to watch the Mestis match. It’s great for the Jokers to be able to play in front of these supporters every game.”

“Jokerit is the most famous team in Finland all over the world. It’s great that the club has returned to the Finnish leagues, although only in Mestis”, says Hamrla.

Although The Kerava ice rink is not the best in Finland, both Hänninen and Hamrla felt the conditions were good.

“There is nothing to complain about. The ice was damn good, and everything was taken care of to the last detail,” commented Hänninen.

Hamrla even said that he enjoyed the fact that it was colder than average in Kerava’s hall.

“I prefer to play in colder rinks. For me, this was a great place to play, I wish I could play all the matches here,” Hamrla said.