Ice hockey | The Athletic listed the NHL's most stylish dressers – including Jesperi Kotkaniemi

Jesperi Kotkaniemi was named among the heavyweights of fashion.

Ice Hockey League NHL's most stylish Finnish dresser becomes sports media of The Athletic from Pori.

The prestigious online publication ranked the style experts of the league, and the Carolina Hurricanes Jesperi Kotkaniemi is included in the list published on Saturday.

The 23-year-old attacker appears in the illustration of the story wearing a burgundy suit.

“When you combine the colors of Kotkaniemi's suit and darker tie with his smile, he easily fits on our list”, Julian McKenzie justifies.

“I thought the same about his smile and his suit, which is funny. It's almost like you don't need another look when wearing this ensemble.” Scott Powers more.

McKenzie pays attention to even the smallest details in the dressing of Ässie's child.

“I wish we could see what she has on her left wrist, but at least the brown leather bracelet goes well with the whole thing,” she says.

The duo rated Kotkaniemi's outfit as the ninth best on their list. Powers sums up that the outfit looks good on its wearer.

Hurricanes can be considered the coolest club in the NHL based on the list. In addition to the man from Pori, two other players can fit into the group of fashion heavyweights.

Defender Brent Burns is sixth on the list and a goalkeeper Frederik Andersen fifth.

The Vancouver Canucks are number one in the ranking of stylists Nikita Zadorov.

McKenzie and Powers say that the Russian defender is also among the most stylish personalities in the league, and add that Zadorov rates himself even higher.

According to the duo, Zadorov recently evaluated his fashion sense Hockey Night in Canada: After Hours in the program.

“I don't think it's one of the best. I think it's the best in the league,” Zadorov said, according to the duo.