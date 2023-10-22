Ice hockey | The Arizona defenseman defied the NHL’s ban on wearing rainbow tape

Travis Dermott had rainbow tape on the end of his bat in the game against Anaheim.

of the Arizona Coyotes NHL defenseman Travis Dermott defied the ban imposed by the NHL in Saturday’s round.

In the game against Anaheim, Dermott played with a bat with rainbow tapes on the end. The NHL banned the use of tape before the start of the season, and star players, for example, received criticism for the ban From Connor McDavid and from the former vice president of the series From Brian Burke.

Sports-related online magazine The Athletic asked From the NHL, will Dermott be fined for this. The NHL replied that it would consider the matter later. Despite the ban, the NHL has not said in advance what kind of punishments will result from the foul. The players’ association has not taken a position on the matter.

A representative of a tape manufacturing company Jeff McLean in turn told The Athletic that Dermott has recently ordered rainbow tape with the intention of using it throughout the season.

Brian Burke commented on the matter on the social media service X, formerly Twitter. Burke said Dermott was a courageous leader among LGBT allies and hoped other players would follow suit.

For example, the defender of the Minnesota Wild Jon Merrill has previously said he plans to continue using the tape.

“What is the league going to do? Take me off the ice? Let it freeze? It would look bad for the league. I do not know. This is frustrating. Just disappointing,” Merrill commented on the matter earlier.

Dermott’s represented by Arizona will be the first team to host a Pride-themed game this season. The theme game is on October 30 against Los Angeles.

The NHL’s ban on using rainbow tape was reported in mid-October. Previously, the NHL had banned the use of themed shirts in warm-ups, which were often seen specifically in Pride-themed matches. Commissioner of the NHL Gary Bettman justified the ban by saying that some of the players refused to keep the shirts and because of that the attention went away from the issue itself.