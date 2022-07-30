Saturday, July 30, 2022
Ice hockey | The Anaheim Ducks signed John Klingberg to a $7 million deal

July 30, 2022
Klingberg has played his NHL career so far in Dallas.

Swedish defender John Klingberg continues his NHL career with the Anaheim Ducks. The Ducks announced that he signed Klingberg to his ranks with a one-year contract worth seven million dollars.

Klingberg, 29, has played his NHL career so far with the Dallas Stars. Before leaving for the NHL, he also played one season (2011–2012) in Helsinki for the Jokerien Liiga team.

There was no more room for Klingberg in Dallas. There is still 11 million available in the team’s salary cap, but the team still needs to sign a contract for one of the top strikers To Jason Robertson.

See also  Vicente Fernández's family announces that the singer is in a "critical condition"
Diallo, Milan and Psg negotiate to find the best formula

