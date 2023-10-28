Ice hockey | The 41-year-old former league star unexpectedly returned to Finland – now saw a completely different Jokerit

Forssa Palloseura pinched a point from the Jokers.

28.10. 20:45

KERAVA

Jokers celebrated the victory of the shootout in Kerava, when it defeated Forssa Palloseura with goals 3–2.

The rank and file race progressed dramatically until the ninth pair of shots, where the defender of the Jokers Hannes Häkkilä succeeded.

“That end was a bit of a disappointment, when we already led 2-0 with the tough guys. But the Jokerit then scored some great goals, said the oldest player in the rink,” FpS’s 41-year-old winger Janne Laakkonen.

He himself got to try for a decisive goal in the winning shootout, but the puck bounced.

“I’m proud of the team that we fought and didn’t give up. However, we came back from a 0–2 loss in the match to equalize. There was more available there.”

FpS, which is at the base of Mesti, played a strong away match. The goalkeeper who played brilliantly should be thanked the most for the point Alex Mäkelääwho got in the way of the puck 37 times.

Laakkonen is remembered from the beginning of the 2000s as a clever winger who represented HPK and HIFK for several seasons. He played a total of 493 regular season matches in the SM league, scored 335 (106+229) power points and got one SM silver and three bronze medals.

Ten years ago, he went abroad and disappeared from the picture.

Laakkonen made an incredible, decade-long tour and played in ten different countries. He saw and experienced exotic puck series from France to Kazakhstan and from Poland to Scotland.

Janne Laakkonen has played six matches in FPS with an output of 0+5.

When no new, pleasant offer had appeared by the beginning of autumn, Laakkonen took FpS’s side a couple of weeks ago with an indefinite contract.

“In October, I decided that I had to start working hard to get fit again,” he said.

Laakkonen is still ready to go abroad if a suitable offer comes, but he is not going to rush.

“The purpose is to play a little longer here,” he said of Forssa.

Although Laakkonen is still looking for his game feel, he has shown right away that he is a clear confirmation for Mesti. He scored the same number of points in the first five matches, 0+5.

Against the Jokers, he was part of the best chain for the Forsians, where he distributed accurate passes.

Meeting the Jokers after a break of more than a decade was a special experience.

“The last time I played against the Jokers, it was in the Hartwall arena and the crowd was 10,000,” Laakkonen said and laughed.

“But there was a really good mood here (in Kerava). It only needs a thousand viewers when they are fantastic. It was really nice to play here. The Jokers have a good team”, he acknowledged.

Kerava’s 1,240-seat hall was sold out again on Saturday.

Laakkonen admits that his long and colorful playing career is coming to an end.

“Yes, the paint is now inevitably starting to show, he said”, took a breath and then stated:

“But I’m still not on my feet. It’s still nice to play when I get to hustle and throw those passes, which are my best part. We are here to win.”