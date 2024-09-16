Ice hockey | The 37-year-old NHL superstar Sidney Crosby signed a hefty contract extension

Hockey|Sidney Crosby’s future became clear.

of the NHL megastar Sidney Crosby37, has signed a two-year contract extension with the Pittsburgh Penguins, the club report.

The new contract covers the years 2025–2027. Crosby’s current contract would have expired next summer.

Crosby’s new contract is worth 17.4 million dollars (about 15.65 million euros). The average annual salary will thus be $8.7 million, which is the same as Crosby’s current contract.

Crosby has been one of the NHL’s brightest stars for a long time, and he was considered the best player in the world for a long time.

Pittsburgh’s long-time captain has played 1,272 NHL games in his career, producing 592+1004=1596.

In his career, Crosby has also won, among other things, three Stanley Cups and two Olympic gold medals and one world championship in a Canadian shirt.

The center forward has represented the Penguins throughout his professional career.