Ice hockey | Teuvo Teräväinen’s bat is hot – Jesperi Kotkaniemi served the pass for the winning goal

Teuvo Teräväinen already scored his eighth goal of the season in the NHL.

Carolina Hurricanes Teuvo Teräväinen continues in a hot streak.

Teräväinen scored his eighth goal of the season when he hit Jesperi Kotkaniemi pass into the Philadelphia Flyers net.

The goal gave Carolina a 3–2 lead in 56:13. It was also the deciding hit of the match, because even after their lead goal, Carolina pressed hard and held the puck, and Philadelphia couldn’t get any tension.

During the early season, Teräväinen has shot at the goal 22 times, i.e. the success rate has been an exceptional 36.4. The points balance of ten matches is 8+1.

Only Anaheim has scored more goals than sharp ones Frank Vatrano and Detroit’s Alex DeBrincat (9).

Kotkaniemi, on the other hand, is Carolina’s best scorer after scoring the same number of points in ten games (4+6).