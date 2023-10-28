Ice hockey | Teuvo Teräväinen scored a hat trick in the NHL – Erik Haula had a strong night

Teuvo Teräväinen is second in the NHL goal exchange.

Four played a match without power points Teuvo Teräväinen scored all the goals in the match when the Carolina Hurricanes beat the San Jose Sharks 3–0 at home.

Teräväinen scored his first and third goals from an almost identical position past the Sharks goalkeeper Kaapo Kähkönen close up from the left side. In between, Teräväinen hit the puck directly into the cage a little further Dmitri Orlovin input.

Sebastian Aho was the second pitcher in the first and third hits he pitched to his chain mate Seth Jarvis.

Teräväinen, known more as a quarterback, has scored 7+1 in the nine games of the season. He is tied for second place in goal scoring, ahead of only Detroit Alex DeBrincatwho has scored no fewer than nine goals in eight matches.

The Sharks have been the worst team in the early season with one overtime loss and seven losses. Its goal difference is now 8–32.

After a shaky start, Carolina now has five wins from nine matches.

Haula decided

New Jersey Devils Erik Haula settled his team’s victory over the Buffalo Sabres.

Haula guided in the final set By Kevin Bahl delivered puck into the goal. It gave the Devils a score of 5–4.

Porilainen scored two goals, the first in the second period. He escaped with an underpowered drive through and floated the puck from his knuckle Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen behind.

Luukkonen (18/21 saves) got between the posts in the middle of the match, when Eric Comrie was injured.