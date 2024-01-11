Ice hockey | Teuvo Teräväinen and Sebastian Aho organized a wonderful goal

Carolina's Finns got to work.

Carolina Hurricanes returned to action after a four-day layoff by hosting the Anaheim Ducks.

The home team took a convincing 6–3 victory. The Finnish trio Sebastian Aho (0+1), Teuvo Teräväinen (0+2) and Jesperi Kotkaniemi (0+1) got to the points, in addition to the goal in the middle of the match Antti Raanta blocked the three shots he faced in just over 27 minutes.

Raanta replaced the injured in the second set Pyotr Kotshetkov. The Russian goalkeeper was injured when the defender Dmitry Orlov pushed Anaheim Isac Lundeström on him.

Anaheim also had to change the jersey after two sets when he was injured John Gibson stayed in the booth and was replaced Lukas Dostal.

Gibson had to surrender twice in the opening set. Brady Skjei scored an impressive 1–0 goal in 16:00, and Carolina struck again in the very next change. The goal was a beautiful composition: Teräväinen spun around and blindly passed to Aho, who continued with one touch To Andrei Svetshnikov. The Russian hit the puck into the cage.

Anaheim got to a 3-3 tie in the second period, but the Hurricanes went on their way after that. The most effective player of the match was chosen as the number one star Seth Jarvis (1+2).

Ottawa's struggles continue

Also Joonas Korpisalo had to jump between the posts in the middle of the match when Ottawa's other goalkeeper Anton Forsberg was injured.

Korpisalo got cold water on his neck when two of the first three shots hit the goal he was guarding. Both times it was the same man, Buffalo's super cannon Tage Thompsonwho scored both of his goals with the click of the post.

Buffalo eventually beat Ottawa 5–3. Korpisalo blocked 21 of 24 shots.