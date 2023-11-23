Ice hockey | “Ten to full!” – The jokers made a stink at Nordis, the incredible show of skill went wild

Jokerit improved their positions in Mestis by three notches.

Jokers beat Joensuu Kiekko-Bojat in Mestis on Thursday 8–2 at the Helsinki ice hall. The victory was the second in a row for the people from Helsinki.

Jokerit started the match in a crushing way, and the winner was almost certain already after the opening quarter. The home team scored goals as if for fun, and after a good nine minutes of play, the score was already 4–0. We went into the break with a score of 5–0.

In the raid of the first period, he was responsible for the opening goal Leevi Lemberg with his eighth hit of the season, but the next three scorers were rarer.

Defenders Saku Forsblom, Atso Lehtinen and Santeri Haakana all scored their first goal of the season within a little over a minute.

Haakana’s goal was the first of his Mestis career. Also Olavi Vauhkonen scored his first goal in the match in Mestis after hitting the Joker’s seventh hit.

The highlight of the evening was seen after 18 minutes of play, when Jesse Liuksila scored Narrie’s fifth goal. Liuksiala took control of the puck out of the air in the middle area, misled the JoKP defender and shot the puck into the goal with the stick between his legs.

The audience went wild to fan Liuksiala’s handsome hit with enthusiasm, and several admiring cries of “Ohhoh!” could be heard from the stands. Also the commentator of the match on TV for MTV Urheilu Julius Sorjonen blazing the goal unhindered.

“It’s not true what a hit Jesse Liuksiala is hitting! This season’s “the goal” has been seen. Incomprehensible, absurd, lascivious and erotic,” Sorjonen gloated on MTV’s broadcast.

Crushers continued right after the break, even though the Jokerit took a break right at the start of the set. Oskari Kalajanniska deepened the pain of the visitors by scoring the sixth goal of the evening with an underpowered effort.

After this, the JoKP was violated Henri Risiko a scoreless game, but Vauhkonen’s goal stretched the home lead to six goals less than a minute later.

After Vauhkonen’s goal, Jokerien Fanikatsomo made it clear that it wants to see more goals. Stripes “Ten full!” – shouts instructed the Jokers to try to break the ten-goal barrier.

The supporters’ wish did not come true, as there were no more goals in the third period. The Jokerit came close to scoring a few times in the final set, but otherwise the set mostly ran out of time while playing.

Helsinki 4,961 people were present at the match played in the ice hall. The number of spectators was the lowest in the five matches that Jokerit has played this season at Nordis.

The second lowest audience was in the September match against Ketterä, when there were 6,577 people.

With the win, Jokerit moved up three places to third place in Mesti. Behind were Hermes, JoKP and Kiekko-Espoo, who, like Narrie, have 28 points without any points.