Ice hockey | Teemu Selänte’s second son also signed a contract with Finland

Teemu Selänte’s son Leevi signed a contract with Kajaani Hokki, who plays in Mesti.

In Mesti playing Kajaanin Hokki said on Tuesday that he signed a two-year contract with the attacker Leevi Selänten with. Selänne, 23, joined the team with a try-out contract already in August.

A hockey legend Teemu Selänten the boy played the last two seasons of college hockey in the USA for Curry College.

The performances at the third level of the NCAA league in a total of 24 matches remained modest: 2+1.

Leevi Selänne will be joined by his older brother in Kajaani Eetu from Selänte25, whose one-year contract with Hoki was reported earlier.

Last season, Eetu Selänne played in Heinola’s Peliitai and scored 6+6 in 42 matches.

Selänteiden Hokki opens its Mestis season on Friday with a home match against RoK.

Teemu Selänte’s eldest son Eemil, 27, has already finished his puck career. His last club was the Ontario Avalanche of the WSHL league, which Eemil Selänne represented in the 2015-2016 season.

