Ice hockey | Teemu Selänne suggests surprising names for the next head coach of the Lions

The head coach of the Lions, Jukka Jalonen, will leave the national team after next season.

Is that a hot potato, one of the big questions in Finnish hockey at the moment. The Ice Hockey Federation, which is mulling over the matter, should choose Jalose’s successor in the fall at the latest.

Jalonen, the lion pilot of all time, has taken Finland’s men to Olympic gold and three world championships.

The 60-year-old native of Riihimäki will leave his position after the next season in the spring of 2024.

“Let’s go to big boots. Juka’s success has been unique,” says Finland’s all-time ice hockey player, who played in the national team under Jalonen Teemu Selänne.

When Selänte is asked his favorite to succeed Jalonen, he says the names that have been mentioned in the media as “very good options”.

The head coach of Ilves has been considered the favourite Antti from Pennawho has just been fired from the Czech national team Kari from Jalo as well as moving to the big Swiss club SC Bern Jussi Tapolaa.

However, Tapola is probably on the sidelines of coach selections due to his club situation.

According to information from IS, Pennase has a clause in his contract that enables the transfer of the national team. Kari Jalonen, who won gold in club teams, guided the lion team from 2014 to 2016 and achieved silver at the World Championships.

Ridge also highlights other candidates.

“There are black horses out there that could very well fill those boots,” he says.

He mentions his old national team mates by name, the pilot of HIFK Ville Peltonen and Jukurien Olli Jokinen.

“I don’t see why Ville or “OJ” couldn’t be in it,” says Selänne.

“I think so [Leijonat] will be in good hands anyway. I’m not worried.”