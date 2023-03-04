Ice hockey | Teemu Selänne amused and helped a Finnish player in an NHL match: “The best paid guardian I’ve ever seen”

Teemu Selänne was a TV reporter on the night’s NHL round. Patrik Laine and Sebastian Aho were effective.

Vancouver

Anaheim Ducks and the Montreal Canadiens game had low stakes, as neither team is fighting for NHL playoff spots anymore.

Bally Sports, which shows the Ducks’ games, featured a club legend in the match broadcast Teemu Selännewho was at ice level in an NHL match for a long time.

Selänne acted as a sideline commentator between the substitution boxes.

Selänne was also able to help Montreal during the game Jesse Ylöto whom he handed Ylösen’s stick that he had received from the referee, stuck on the ice.

“The best paid guardian I’ve ever seen,” commented the commentator Brian Hayward.

“You said you could play. You now have the puck and club. You could be playing,” the narrator John Ahlers added.

“I need a helmet. This is a dangerous place”, laughed Selänne.

Anaheim cleared two points with a 3–2 victory.

Ducks defenseman Urho Vaakanainen was reported to be sidelined for the rest of the season due to hip surgery.

Columbus Blue Jackets on the other hand, already suffered his 36th straight loss in the NHL of the season.

Now the blue jackets lost their home match to the Seattle Kraken, who took the points with a 4–2 win.

Finnish Star Patrick Laine was involved in both of his team’s goals.

In the second set, Laine shot the puck into the very top corner with a spectacular wrist shot and scored the opening goal of the match.

At the beginning of the third set, he had a service point by Adam Boqvist to the 2–2 tie, which was created after Boqvist got to the loose puck of Laine’s line shot.

Seattle stormed to victory when Alexander Wennberg finished with superiority from close range Eeli Tolvanen input.

Hard still rebuilding by hand, at the transfer border, among other things Jakob of Chychrun and Shayne from Gostisbehere the abandoned Arizona Coyotes lost at home to the Carolina Hurricanes with goals 1–6.

Carolina Sebastian Aho scored three (2+1) points.

In the opening set, Aho pedaled through and made it 2-0 Karel Vejmelkan behind. The second goal was a 5-1 hit with superiority in the second period.

In the third, Aho brought the puck into the area and picked up the second pass by Martin Necas to a 6-1 goal.