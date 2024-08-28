Ice hockey | Teemu Pulkkinen left the Russian-led KHL – now found a new club

Hockey|Teemu Pulkkinen’s career continues in Germany. The forward left the KHL behind at the end of last season.

Finnish ice hockey player Teemu Pulkkinen32, continues his career in Germany. Pulkkinen will move to Schwenninger Wild Wings, who play in the country’s main league in the DEL league announced on Wednesday.

Pulkkinen said in the press release that he is excited about his new chapter in his career.

“First of all, I want to thank the club for the opportunity to play in the DEL, because I have heard a lot of good things about German ice hockey. I’m looking forward to playing for Wild Wings”, says the Finn in the press release.

Last year, the Wild Wings advanced to the DEL league playoffs for the first time since 2018. The season ended with a loss in the quarterfinals.

Chubby left the Russian-led KHL behind at the end of last season. He had played in the league since the 2018–19 season.

The Finnish striker last represented the Chinese Kunlun Red Star in the KHL, where he scored 5+8=13 in 37 games last season. Before that, he represented Dinamo Minsk, Dynamo Moscow, Lokomotiv Yaroslavl and Traktor Chelyabinsk.

In his last years in the KHL, Pulkkinen was the only Finn in the league. Most foreigners left the league behind after Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

Pulkki has been criticized for staying in the Russian-led KHL to play after the start of the war of aggression.

Before Moving to the KHL Pulkkinen played in North America, where he accumulated 83 NHL games and 241 AHL games.

In Finland, the EVU graduate has only represented the Jokers in adult leagues, which he joined as a junior.