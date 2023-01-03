Ice hockey | Tappara’s Kristian Kuusela rose alone to fourth place in the all-time points market through the League

Kuusela passed Reijo Leppänen.

Tapparan Kristian Kuusela scored a 1–0 goal on Tuesday in the hockey league match, when the home team beat Jukurit 3–2 in front of more than 10,000 spectators.

This is how Kuusela rose with 278+453=731 through the league in the all-time points market to fourth over the one who collected 730 points Reijo Leppänen.

“I haven’t considered personal points particularly important for many years now, but of course I was aware of this borderline”, commented Kuusela.

It’s at the top Janne Ojanen with 799 points, second Arto Javanese and next to reach Matti Hagman in 750 points.

“There’s such a trio that when the name is mentioned in the same sentence, it’s already a tough thing,” Kuusela emphasized.

Kuusela is one of the active players in the league’s all-time points market, in his lofty solitude, as the second-placed Jukuriden Jarkko at Immos has 464 power points.