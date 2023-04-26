Ice hockey | Tappara’s Joni Tuulola was surprised when the basic pack attacked from the side to hit the goal

Tappara took the third victory in the finals. Ben Thomas, who scored the opening goal, scored for the first time in the playoffs.

Pelicans–Tappara 1–3 (wins 1–3)

Therethat Tappara managed to score the first goal against Pelicans in Lahti was not at all surprising. Not even in the fact that the team that scored the opening goal celebrated the victory this time as well.

But the fact that he improved as a scorer Ben Thomas, was more difficult to predict. The base pack, which hit four times in the regular season, completed its first playoff hit this spring, and the hit is worth reeling in.

Thomas started to make a climb towards the back post when a spot opened up. It surprised the Pelicans and, according to his own words, also the pass he served Joni Tuulola.

“I was a little surprised when I raised my head on the line that the right’s puck is going towards the back post,” Tuulola said after the game.

But in terms of finishing, Thomas’ rise happened in just the right place.

“There were three Pelicans players on the line, and Ben swam well towards the back post. A good line opened up”, Tuulola said.

“Those passes have been thrown more in my youth, but this season there have been a little less.”

Thomas’s the goal helped Tapparaa get to the driver’s place in the match. The Tampere team’s early rush was rewarded, after which the Pelicans’ attack became a little more difficult.

The goal came 34 seconds after Tappara’s first advantage had ended without a result. He had been sitting on the ice Ben Blood, who used his cross stick in a corner situation through the fairer. The referee’s hand only came up after several blows had been seen through the fingers.

The referee line has spoken during the finals. This time, Tuulola gave positive feedback to the striped shirts.

“The line was the same from start to finish. Hats off to the judges, they pulled well.”

Tapparan the championship celebration is now one win away. Two of the three “match balls” will be played before May Day. On Thursday, the series continues in Tampere, after which we will return to Lahti on Saturday, if the Pelicans manage to extend the series.

“The Pelicans played bravely on the puck again, but we defended maybe a little better, and that’s how we got the rhythm of the game in our favor,” Tuulola assessed the issues resolved in the fourth game.

Tuulola reminds that Pelicans played their best match of the series last time in Tampere, when they were practically required to win.

“We have to improve as much as they improve to stay ahead.”

If Thomas the name in Tuesday’s scoring statistics was rarer, the other two came from Tappara’s spring credit finishers. First Brother Matti Savinainen hit his sixth hit of the playoff spring from his familiar spot near the goal and gave Tappara a two-goal lead.

The third hit for the people of Tampere was finished Walter Merelä, for whom the goal was the eighth of the spring. Merelä became the best scorer in the playoffs with a goal alone. HIFK, which had already finished its season before Tuesday Iiro Pakarinen was tied for seven hits.