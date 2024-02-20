Ice hockey | Tappara's coach Rikard Grönborg received a substantial fine for the events after the HIFK match

In the background are the events after the Tappara–HIFK match.

20.2. 23:25

Tapparan head coach Rikard Grönborg has received a fine of 10,000 euros from the SM League discipline for unsportsmanlike behavior.

The background of the decision announced late on Tuesday evening is the events after the Tappara-HIFK match played on Saturday. Grönborg shouted, cursed and sniffed at the head referee of the SM league For Jyri Rönni shortly before the press conference.

Grönborg was angry about two tackle situations. of IFK Niko Seppälä tackle Grönborg thinks Anton Levtchi to the head, and Kasper Kotkansalon tackle to Tobias Ekberg Grönborg thought it was a knee tackle. There was no condemnation of the situations.

Tappara made a processing request for Seppälä's tackle, but the disciplinary delegation did not suspend the IFK defender.

League sports director Jussi Markkanen said on Sunday that Grönborg's behavior was reported to him and the league's CEO Mikko Pulkkinen. On Tuesday, the league announced that Pulkkinen placed Grönborg under disciplinary proceedings.

Markkanen previously reminded that the league has general rules of the game, which the coaches should also follow.

“Of course we understand that this is a business of passion and the feeling is present, but we also make sure that employees and others face criticism and discussion with the value they deserve. Sometimes there are overshoots, but then we react to them,” Markkanen said on Sunday.