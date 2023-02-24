Ice hockey | Tappara’s Christian Heljanko rejected everything in the local game – “Lynx tougher than Lulea”

Today, Christian Heljanko plays better the harder the bet. On Friday, he blanked local opponent Ilves.

Tampere

Lynx and Tappara’s Fifth local game of the season gave a taste of what to expect in the spring if the teams meet in the playoffs.

Although the stake was only the battle for the regular season win and Tampere’s puck dominance, many players already gave a taste of struggling at the playoff level.

Tappara took the victory with goals 2–0, but Ilves is still ahead in the victories of mutual matches of the season 3–2.

“Ilves is a tougher opponent than Luulaja. It put us in a much tougher position than Luulaja, if we forget the superior forces at the end of the CHL final”, Tappara’s goalkeeper, who saved the scoreless game Christian Heljanko your sum.

Poleaxe and Heljanko have contracted a huge number of matches because of the CHL, but the level once again seems to only rise towards the spring.

“If you compare our number of games to many other top teams, there are 17 more games in our season schedule before the playoffs. In other countries, there are eight fewer games in the regular season. On top of that, there are nine CHL games,” Heljanko calculated.

Christian Heljanko was not surprising on Friday night.

Heljango’s statistics do not dazzle in the league, but in the toughest games of the season, he has given Tappara a chance to win every time.

“We always try to hit the best on the table, but at this pace, there will be not so good games for both ourselves and the team. However, it is my and the team’s strength that we know when to be at our best,” said Heljanko, who was selected as the league’s best goalkeeper last season.

On Friday In Tampere’s local game, the stake was the regular season win. It was visible in the performance of both teams. The players were practically already in playoff mode

Tappara striker Brother Matti Savinainen was in his element in front of Ilves’ goal, creating pressure for Ilves’ goalkeeper For Marek Langhamer.

Fighters of the Track Division, defender of Tappara Mikael Seppälä and Ilves center Tommi Tikka were teasing each other stupidly.

And even the maestros of Wanha’s union had their feelings on the surface Jori Lehterä and Petri Kontiola.

Lehterä showed in the finish line wrestling that there is a jerk for that job too if needed.

Kontiola got away with the wrong offside whistle so much in the final set that the stick hit after the whistle broke the plexiglass and brought a 10-minute conduct penalty.

“Awesome atmosphere and tight battle. There was no free time or space in Kaukalo. League entertainment doesn’t get any better than this. Tampere is currently the hockey capital of Finland,” Heljanko beamed.

Full Nokia-arena (12,700) got cover for its entrance tickets, when the even match was decided once and for all only in the last second Petteri Puhakan into the empty net to make the 2–0 goal.

Philip Granath’s 1–0 goal was the winning goal of the match.

Tappara’s first goal in the opening set was scored by a Norwegian striker Philip Granath.

“Ilves has been a challenging opponent for us. We talked before the game that now we have to raise the level if we want to win. After a strong opening set by Ilves, a strong performance from the whole team,” Heljanko praised his team. And specified:

“If we play like this recently, it will be difficult for any team to beat us.”

Hard to argue against. In Tappara’s game, all the pieces are currently in place. The team that collects more points than Tappara in the final rounds of the regular season should play well.

Lukko is still one point ahead in the table, but it has played two more matches. Ilves (1.868) is also ahead of Lukko (1.855) in point average.

The final pole position of the regular season may well be decided in favor of one of the teams from Tampere only in the last local match of the season on March 10.

Last weekend, Heljanko and Tappara celebrated the CHL victory in Luleå.

Tapparan the players were allowed to celebrate the weekend’s CHL championship. According to Heljango, the players wanted to show their attitude as soon as they returned to training on Tuesday.

“Many people’s eye sockets were darker than usual, but what they did in training was probably the best of the whole season. Every guy carried his responsibility for the team very well.”

During last year’s spring fever in Tampere, there was speculation about a possible The Manse final.

Little by little, the same topic is again becoming a topic of discussion among Tampere puck fans.

In order for the long-desired climax to be realized, Tappara or Ilves should win the regular season, so that the teams do not meet each other already in the semi-finals.

At the moment, even in this sense, the situation seems delicious.