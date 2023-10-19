Ice hockey | Tappara: SM league player Topi Rönni is accused of rape

Tappara CEO Mika Aro says the club takes the criminal charge seriously.

19.10. 20:54

Poleaxe to inform that Tampere Playing in the SM league in Tappara Top Rönni, 19, is suspected of rape. Tappara speaks of suspicion, but in the district court the case has progressed to the prosecution stage.

According to the release, Rönni has told the club about it himself.

“I trust that the related course of events will be clarified in connection with the trial. I am away from the team’s activities for the time being and I am focusing on handling the matter,” Rönni says in the press release.

The Helsinki District Court has not yet determined the hearing date of the case and the case documents have been ordered to be kept secret.

Rönni was a minor when the suspected act took place.

“We take the suspected crime seriously, but we are waiting for the court hearing and will assess the player’s position afterwards. This is also about labor law”, CEO of Tamhockey Oy Mika Aro says.