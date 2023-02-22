Ice hockey | Tappara robs HIFK in Tampere – The situation after two sets 7–1

Tappara scored five goals in the opening round.

Tampere

Helsinki IFK is having trouble in the hockey league match against Tappara. The situation after the opening set is 5–1 for Tappara, and HIFK changed their goalkeeper in the middle of the first set.

HIFK went into the match without the one who missed Tuesday’s game Roope from Tapo. The 17-year-old started with the goal Eemil Vinniwho replaced Taponen on Tuesday.

Tappara already started scoring in 2:24 by Jonathan Davidsson on the finish line. On time 3.49 Juuso Ikonen took the people of Tampere to a two-goal lead and not a third Niko Ojamäki I didn’t even have to wait until 5.23 to hit. Ojamäki’s goal came with superiority.

Leevi Teissala narrowed just over half a minute after Ojamäki’s goal. After that, almost eight minutes went by in the match without a goal.

by Ben Thomas after the goal, one hit from Tappara was disallowed, made with a high stick. After the rejected shot, Vinni left the goalkeeper’s position Severi Souka.

Soukka had to surrender after only 13 seconds of the game, when Christian Tanus directed Valtteri Kemläinen shot on goal.

In the second set, Tappara continued his scoring with two hits and led 7–1 before the start of the final set.

The match started at 18:30.