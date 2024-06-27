Ice hockey | Tappara makes a loss of 200,000 euros despite the championship

Hockey|Tappara has won three consecutive Finnish championships and the SM league regular season.

Ice hockey Tappara, who celebrated the Finnish championship in three consecutive springs tells that he made a loss of around 200,000 euros from his last championship season.

Tappara says that the Tamhockey group’s turnover will rise to a record level of more than 18 million euros, but the turnover of the parent company Tamhockey will decrease slightly.

“The set financial goals were not achieved during the accounting period”, CEO Mika Aro comment on the club’s website.

“Unfortunately, even an exceptionally good sporting success does not correlate directly with the financial result of the financial year, because the box office revenue of the League’s semi-finals and finals played in April is mostly credited to the League.”

According to Aro, the 20 percent share of the box office revenue of the finals and semi-finals that remains for the club is not always enough to fully cover even the changing costs of organizing the match.

Tappara uses most of the prize money from the SM league for championship bonuses, the national festival and “other expenses brought by the championship”.

Tappara will publish more detailed financial information after its general meeting to be held in mid-August.