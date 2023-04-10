Ice hockey | Tappara leads after the opening set with Puhaka’s lead, HIFK must win – HS follows

HIFK will meet Tappara in the fifth semifinal at 5 p.m.

Helsinki Today, IFK is facing a must-win in the fifth semi-final of the Hockey League in Tampere as a guest of the regular season winner Tappara.

The match is 1–0 after the opening set. Tappara’s Swedish defender Maxim Matushkin delivered the puck from the wing to the goal and Petteri Puhakka directed a low shot from the air into the goal right by IFK veskari Roope Taponen from the front.

The hit was made in 15:41.

Tappara leads the semi-final series with 3–1 wins, and a win on Monday would take the axebreasts to the finals of the League. If IFK wins, the sixth semifinal will be played on Wednesday in Helsinki.

IFK gets two fresh reinforcements for the match, when the defender Ilari Melart and the attacker Sebastian Dyk return to the lineup.

Melart plays in IFK’s first pair Take Rantakari alongside. Played the same place on Friday Victor Berglund is absent from IFK’s lineup on Monday.

Dyk, on the other hand, becomes the 13th attacker. He replaces the one who appeared as the seventh defender in the lineup on Friday Einari Luhangan.

They are missing from Tappara’s lineup Anton Levtchi and Otto Rauhala.

HS follows the semi-final moment by moment. The follow-up can be found at the bottom of this story.