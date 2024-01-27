Ice hockey | Tappara head coach Rikard Grönborg raged at the judges in Helsinki

Rikard Grönborg was furious with the judges.

Tapparan head coach Rikard Grönborg brought refereeing into focus again after the HIFK–Tappara match played on Saturday.

Tappara won the game 3–2 in overtime. At the press conference At first, Grönborg commented on the course of the game in the normal way, until he brought up discipline on his own initiative.

IFK was behind the Swedish outburst by Micke-Max Åsten a two-minute suspension for a wing tackle. Åsten tackled Tobias Ekberg partly from the back at high speed.

“It was terrible that it wasn't punished for five minutes,” Grönborg said and told that Tappara received big punishments for similar things in previous days.

“The league is currently on a dangerous path. We can't protect players. I tell our players to get up after tackles like that. Maybe we shouldn't do that, because maybe that way we'd get a five-minute ice break. These judges must be reprimanded and the situation room examined if they are unable to make better judgments.”

The judges looked at the ice on video. When they talked about the two-minute cooling off, Grönborg got hot and slammed the door of the changing room.

“If that's not a five-minute cooldown, nothing is,” he yelled at the judges. The situation was broadcast on MTV.

MTV expert Sami Lepistö said that he would at least not give additional punishment for the situation while the judges are still making their decision.

“If the ice is given, then ok,” he said.