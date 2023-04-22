Ice hockey | Tappara grabbed a valuable away win from Pelicans

The first two matches of the final series have been a celebration for Tappara.

21.4. 21:46

Pelicans–Tappara 0–2, wins 0–2

Poleaxe won the second game of the hockey league finals away against the Pelicans 2–0 and leads the series with a 2–0 win.

The goals of last season’s Finnish champion Tappara made the team captain after just over a minute in the opening set Otto Rauhala and in the final set in the last minute of the match to an empty ball Walter Mereläas the Pelicans attempted the tying goal without a goaltender.

In the first and second periods, the Pelicans were able to play with a minute trade and beat Tappara by Ben Thomas During the 5+20 minute penalty, but the home team failed to score.

Tappara’s goalkeeper Christian Heljanko needed 26 saves for his third shutout of the playoffs.

Poleaxe won the regular season this season, and the Pelicans were fourth.

Four wins are needed for the Finnish championship.

The teams will meet next time on Saturday in Tappara’s home arena in Tampere.