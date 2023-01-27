Ice hockey | Tappara forbade Ilves supporters to bring large tickets into the fan stand

The dispute arose because the tickets blocked the view of the rink from wheelchair seats and other spectators.

Ice hockey league A special ticket dispute between the supporters of the host team Tappara and Ilves flared up on Friday under and during the local match in Tampere.

Tappara, which hosted the fourth local match of the season, prohibited Ilves supporters from bringing large tickets into the fan stand. Disgusted by this, some of Ilves’ supporters left completely, and the remaining supporters were quieter than usual.

The dispute stemmed from the previous local game hosted by Tappara in October, when it had been agreed with the supporters of both teams to use tickets in the fan stands only during game breaks and other breaks.

Lynx supporters do not Tappara’s director of development and events Aki Hautamäki followed the agreement, in which case the tickets blocked the view of the rink from wheelchair seats and other spectators.

Because of this, Ilves supporters were completely banned from using tickets for the duration of Friday’s match. Hautamäki said that he had been in contact with the Ilves supporters’ association Section 41 by phone on the day of the match.

“In hindsight, you can think that it would have been good to contact them in writing about this,” Hautamäki said.

“You can honestly say that it hurts when they are not here. The electricity they brought was missing. It’s a real pity.”

In Kaukalo, Ilves was once again on top of their game and took their third win of the season out of four local matches with goals 4–3.