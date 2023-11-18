Ice hockey | Tappara equalized HIFK’s lead, Kontiola got an assist – HS follows the league round

A round of seven matches is played in the league.

On Friday Tapparan, who returned to league games Petri Kontiola will play on Saturday in the second match of the season in Helsinki. The struggle between HIFK and Tappara is the top of the seven-game round.

HS follows the events of the round in the tracking below this story.

HIFK’s starting goalkeeper, who won SaiPa yesterday, has changed when Roope Taponen instead, the goal repels Niko Hovinen.

The other matches of the evening are HPK–Sport, Ilves–SaiPa, Jukurit–Lukko, KalPa–Kärpät, Ässät–TPS and KooKoo–Pelicans.

The match between KooKoo and the Pelicans starts at 19:00, all other games at 17:00.