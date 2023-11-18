Saturday, November 18, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Ice hockey | Tappara equalized HIFK’s lead, Kontiola got an assist – HS follows the league round

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 18, 2023
in World Europe
0
Ice hockey | Tappara equalized HIFK’s lead, Kontiola got an assist – HS follows the league round

A round of seven matches is played in the league.

On Friday Tapparan, who returned to league games Petri Kontiola will play on Saturday in the second match of the season in Helsinki. The struggle between HIFK and Tappara is the top of the seven-game round.

HS follows the events of the round in the tracking below this story.

HIFK’s starting goalkeeper, who won SaiPa yesterday, has changed when Roope Taponen instead, the goal repels Niko Hovinen.

The other matches of the evening are HPK–Sport, Ilves–SaiPa, Jukurit–Lukko, KalPa–Kärpät, Ässät–TPS and KooKoo–Pelicans.

The match between KooKoo and the Pelicans starts at 19:00, all other games at 17:00.

#Ice #hockey #Tappara #equalized #HIFKs #lead #Kontiola #assist #league

See also  TikToker has “biggest nervous breakdown ever” over job
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
The PS5 + Final Fantasy 16 bundle drops in price again for Black Friday on Amazon

The PS5 + Final Fantasy 16 bundle drops in price again for Black Friday on Amazon

Recommended

No Result
View All Result