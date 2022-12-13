Ice hockey | Tappara crushed the Swedish Rögle and advanced to the semi-finals of the Champions League

Tappara lost the first quarter-final, but was convincing on home ice.
From Tampere Tappara has made it to the semi-finals of the men’s hockey Champions League CHL. It defeated Swedish Rögle 5–1 on its home ice in the decisive second quarter-final.
Last week, Rögle had won the first quarter-final 3–2, so Tappara continues with the combined goals of 7–4.
For the brave Niko Ojamäki and Brother Matti Savinainen scored two goals each in Tampere.
The second semi-final game of the evening between Jukurit and Luulaja ends later.
#Ice #hockey #Tappara #crushed #Swedish #Rögle #advanced #semifinals #Champions #League
Leave a Reply