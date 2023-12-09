Ice hockey | Tappara continues in a wild mood – Kärpät collapsed against Lukko

Jukurit knocked out series jumbo SaiPa and rose to fifth place.

SM league leader and winner of the previous two Finnish championships, Tappara continues to lead the league, as it took its third win in a row after defeating away HPK 5–2.

The night before, Tappara, who fought back from a 0–3 loss against local opponent Ilves, had a loss against HPK at the beginning, but got over it in the second set.

Of the attackers of Tappara, yes Philip Granath, Otto Somppi than Carter Camperkin scored 1+1 points.

Ilves, who played more matches than Tappara, beat Pelicans 5–3 away from home and is in second place, two points behind Tappara.

Of the eight goals in the Pelicans–Ilves match, no less than six were scored with superiority. As in the Tappara game, Ilves led in Lahti 3–0, but Pelicans leveled at the beginning of the final set. Ilves, who was effective in the third set Oula Palve scored 2+1 points in the match.

The third Jukurit, who was on a winning streak, beat league jumbo SaiPa away 5–4 and rose to fifth place in the standings. Jukurie’s Latvian national team striker hit the goal twice.

Lukko defeated Kärpät 6–3 at home. The match wavered in its own way, as Lukko led 3–0 after the opening set, after the second set the game was tied 3–3, and in the final set Lukko hit three times again.

Luko’s power forwards were Swedes of Westerholm twin brothers, of whom Pontus scored 1+3 points and Patrick 1+2.

TPS nujersi Ässät in their home hall 4–1. The 18-year-old goalkeeper had certainly repelled the TPS power figure Noa Valwho the previous evening had left Kärpä to zero.

JYP beat Sport away 3–2. From JYP, who ended their three-game losing streak Juuso Puustinen scored two goals.

The match KalPa–KooKoo ends later.