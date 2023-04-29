Saturday, April 29, 2023
Ice hockey | Tappara celebrates the championship in Hakametsä – live broadcast underway

April 29, 2023
HS shows Ilta-Sanomi’s live broadcast.

Ice hockey Tampere’s Tappara, who secured the Finnish championship on Thursday, will organize a golden party in the parking lot of the legendary Hakametsä ice rink. The party started at 4 p.m.

For decades, Tappara played its home matches in the Hakametsä hall.

HS shows Ilta-Sanomie’s live broadcast, the main star of which is the championship team. At least Ramses II and Battle Beast will also rise in Laval.

