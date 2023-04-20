Ice hockey | Tappara brought down the Pelicans, Savinainen was in his element at his “office”

Kristian Tanus was able to pick up the opening goal from a loose puck when the puck hit Veli-Matti Savinainen’s skate.

19.4. 21:57

Tampere

Tappara–Pelicans 5–1 (match wins 1–0, champion of Finland with four wins)

From TampereOver the years, hockey legends from the Tappara background have released statements about the legality of hockey.

Timo Jutila used to say that by delivering the puck to the goal, good things happen. Ville Nieminen on the other hand, he told me to go to a pizzeria if you want pizza and to the finish line if you want finishes.

Opit is in possession of this season’s Tappara, at least based on the first final of the League. Tappara defeated Pelicans 5–1, and the people of Tampere Veli-Matti Savinainen in the lead, the Lahti goalkeeper scored the first two shots Patrik Bartoš too under the nose.

Finished the first goal Christian Tanuswhen Mikael Seppälän the puck shot to the goal from the line hit Savinainen’s skate and hit the winger like a tray.

“A great plaoyff goal, the puck was delivered to the goal. Savinainen is at her best at the office. Today I was working there again, that’s where the loose pucks are bouncing”, Tanus praised the contribution of Savinainen, who was in her element in the role of the mask man.

Tanus when he scored his goal, the Pelicans machine was just starting. The team fell behind in the beginning, but turned the game around, especially in the second period thanks to a strong first half.

He scored the equalizer for the Pelicans Topias Vilénwho dashed off to support the attack and passed Christian Heljangon. Tappara’s coach Jussi Tapola even ended up taking a timeout when the people of Lahti kept the match in their grip.

“We may have gone a bit wild for nothing. The Pelicans have a good team, we don’t play against them for nothing at this point,” Tanus said.

Savinainen had time to sit in the penalty box at the beginning of the period, when he caught a Pelicans defender From Ben Blood off the helmet in a broadside turn. In time 36:55, Tappara scored his second goal, which was the game’s winning shot, this time it was Blood who used up the ice, but only for seven seconds.

Savinainen crept in front of the goal this time as well, now Valtteri Kemläinen’s pass from the blue line found the stage.

After that, the game fell apart. In the last minute of the second period, Tappara was hit again Brother Matti Vittasmäki and Marcus Davidson. The final score in the first minute of the final set was raised by the captain who returned to the lineup Otto Rauhala.

“In overtime, we just talked about simplifying our own game and not trying to apply. That’s how we got better. We simply played forward, went under pressure and did our own things,” Tanus said.

The final series the second match will be played in Lahti on Friday. In Tampere, the matches continue immediately after on Saturday.

“At least there will be a lot of noise in Lahti, and surely they will get a lot of support from the home crowd again. We have to endure the shouting that might come from there. We have to improve our own game, we won’t get anything from this win in the future,” Tanus said.

For Tappara, the break before the finals was long, as the place in the finals was decided on Monday of last week. According to Tanus, the well-used break helped Tapparaa at least in the first match of the series.

“We rested well, and then we trained hard when we trained. Everyone’s legs were open, there was no need to open them in the first set. The good start was certainly due to the fact that we have trained well”, Tanus assessed.