Ice hockey | Tappara and Kärpät fought – top scorer Luko’s streak continues

HPK surprised Kärpät, league leader Lukko continued his winning streak.

Hämeenlinna After three losses, the ball club returned to a winning streak in the Hockey League when it surprised Oulu Kärpät at home with goals 3–1. HPK has beaten Kärpät on their home ice four times in the last five meetings played.

HPK already led the match 3–0 at the end of the second period, but Joonas Kemppainen raised the hopes of the people of Oulu with his closing shot in 36.14. There were no more goals in the final set, and HPK tied the season’s mutual wins at 2–2.

“We played a solid game, but there is still a lot to do,” said the player who scored the 2-0 goal for the Hämeenlinna team Aleksi Mustonen C More’s TV interview.

SaiPa lost to Jukurei in Mikkeli on Wednesday, which was not a surprise in light of the puck history of recent years. Jukurit already took the 11th consecutive victory from Lappeenranta, but the superiority was tight. Jukurit won 4–2 after scoring their fourth goal in SaiPa’s empty net.

Jukurit decided the match in their favor in the third set, which the teams started at 1-1. Jukurit opened the final set Niklas Peltomäki with a quick hit, but SaiPan Valtteri Ojantakanen tied the score at 2–2 with his ninth goal of the season.

Among other things Juhamatti Aaltonen and Patrik Puistolan after goal situations, a former SaiPa player became the savior of Jukurie Jesper Piitulainenwho guided Peltomäki’s blue line shot into the goal.

“A good battle victory from us. It says a lot about the team that they didn’t give up, even though the guy tied a couple of times. When we trust our own game system, it produces enough”, said Peltomäki, who collected three power points, in a TV interview with C More.

The final numbers are sealed by Puistola. League according to SaiPa, the last time SaiPa was able to defeat Mikkeli was almost three years ago, in February 2020.

Series leader Lukko picked up its fourth straight victory as it defeated KooKoo for the third time this season.

Lukko ran away from the visitors in the second period Antti Saarelan and Canadian defender Matthew Abt with hits for a 3–1 run away. In the final set, both teams scored two goals, and Lukko won 5–3.

KooKoo made it by Axel Ottosson by hitting the end of the goal in 3-4 numbers, but Lukon Henri Ikonen scored the home team’s fifth goal into an empty Kouvola goal.

In their previous match, KooKoo defeated SaiPa, but that was preceded by four consecutive losses.

On Monday, Sport lost to Luko in overtime, but two days later the Vaasa team won 3–2 at home against Tappara. Sport scored all their goals with superiority, and Emil Johansson made two of them. Sport defeated Tappara for the first time this season.

KalPa’s gold helmet in Turku Jaakko Rissanen after a scoreless opening set, scored two hits in the second set and grabbed the advantage for the visiting team. Recently, KalPa has specialized in matches decided by goal difference, and on Wednesday the Kuopio team beat TPS 2–1.

The superiority was valuable for KalPa, as the previous nine matches had gone without a three-point victory.

On Thursday, the League continues with the match between JYP and Ässät.