Ice hockey | Tappara advanced to the quarterfinals of the Champions League

Last in March, the Tappara defender who celebrated the victory of the Champions League, CHL, in the Swedish Rögle Valtteri Kemiläinen gets to try for the CHL championship this season too, as Tappara played on Tuesday in Tampere Areena in front of more than 5,000 spectators in a 2-2 draw against the Swiss Davos.

After the first match had ended with Tappara’s 1-0 away win, Tappara progressed to the top eight with a combined goals of 3-2 and will meet Rögle in the quarter-finals in December.

Kemiläinen scored a 1–1 goal in the third period, and Tappara took a 2–1 lead in joint goals.

While still Oskari Luoto scored a 2–1 goal just 24 seconds later, Tappara’s advancement to the quarterfinals began to look likely.

He also scored the opening goal of Davos Enzo Corvi leveled the match, and Kemiläinen’s cooldown added to the excitement. Keeper Christian Heljanko however, withstood the rush of Davos in the latter half of the final set.

Swedish clubs have won the current form of the Champions League six times out of seven. JYP celebrated in 2018 after beating Växjö away 2–0. Along with Tappara, Kärpät has lost the final once, in 2016 to Frölunda.