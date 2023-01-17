Ice hockey | Tappara advanced to the finals of the CHL

Tappara covered Zug in Switzerland on Tuesday night.

To Tampere Tappara has made it to the finals of the men’s hockey Champions League, or CHL. On Tuesday evening in Switzerland, Tappara beat EV Zug 3–2 and advanced to the final with a combined score of 5–2.

Tappara’s goals against Zug did Patrik Virta, Petteri Puhakka and Jori Lehterä. Puhaka’s and Lehterä’s goals came from understrength in the last two minutes of the final set.

In the final, Tappara meets the Swedish club Luleå HF. The final will be played on February 18.

Six Finnish players play in Luleå’s ranks Julius Honka, Juhani Tyrväinen, Olli Nikupeteri, Tomi Sallinen, Leo Komarov and Joonas Rask.

Among the Finnish clubs, only JYP has won the CHL in 2018, when JYP beat Sweden’s Växjö Lakers in the final.