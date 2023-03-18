Ice hockey | Taklaus on Pelicans defender Anton Myllär will be suspended, the length will be determined later

Mylläri is temporarily banned from the game, because the match series continues today, Saturday.

Ice hockey The league’s disciplinary delegation has placed the Pelicans defender Anton Mylläri to a temporary ban.

Myllari tackled KalPa Kasper from Simontaiva head to head on Friday, when the Pelicans and KalPa would meet in the first match of the quarterfinals. Mylläri received a five-minute penalty and ejection for the tackle.

“The disciplinary delegation has decided that Tackling is the assessment of a match penalty/ban”, it is reported In the bulletin on the league’s website.

According to the release, Mylläri “targets the head of the tackle by raising his position when tackling”. In addition, it is said that he played the situation carelessly, which causes the skates to lift off the ice.

Mylläri’s suspension is temporary, because Pelicans and KalPa will play their second game today, Saturday.

In the league, the first matches in the series Lukko–HIFK and Ilves–Ässät will also be played on Saturday. Tappara and KooKoo’s series continues on Monday.

Correction 18.3. at 3:50 p.m. Changed the main picture of the story. Myllari was not in the original picture.