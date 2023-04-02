Ice hockey | Tackles by Ben Blood and Casimir Jürgens for consideration by the League’s disciplinary delegation

Tappara’s Jürgens got away without a penalty for his tackle on HIFK’s Dyki on Saturday.

Two The tackle that took place in the semi-finals of the hockey league on Saturday will be processed by the disciplinary delegation, the league said on Twitter.

Tampere in the HIFK–Tappara match Casimir Jürgens tackled HIFK Sebastian Dyki. No punishment was imposed for the situation.

In the Pelicans–Ilves match, the home team from Lahti Ben Blood tackled Ilves Eemeli Finland, who hit his head on the end. Finland had to abandon the match. Blood was sentenced to a 5+20 minute penalty.

The semi-finals continue on Wednesday, when Tappara–HIFK will be played in Tampere Areena. On Thursday at the same place, the match schedule is Ilves–Pelicans.