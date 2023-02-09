Ice hockey | Switzerland made a mockery of the Lions’ defense – the home team goes into the final with a two-goal lead

The second set started with a 1-1 situation, but then Switzerland scored three goals in less than four minutes at the start of the set.

STT

22:23 | Updated 22:56

Swiss the national men’s ice hockey team leads Finland after two sets 5–3 in the EHT tournament match played in Zurich.

The second set started with a 1-1 situation, but then Switzerland scored three goals in less than four minutes at the start of the set. Arttu Ruotsalainen narrowed to 2–4, until Switzerland cleared the three-goal lead again. Ahti Oksanen The 3–5 reduction was the last goal of the set.

Serves as Finland’s head coach Mikko Mannerwho is recovering from knee surgery From Jukka Jalo.