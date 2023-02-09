Thursday, February 9, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Ice hockey | Switzerland made a mockery of the Lions’ defense – the home team goes into the final with a two-goal lead

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 9, 2023
in World Europe
0

The second set started with a 1-1 situation, but then Switzerland scored three goals in less than four minutes at the start of the set.

STT

22:23 | Updated 22:56

Swiss the national men’s ice hockey team leads Finland after two sets 5–3 in the EHT tournament match played in Zurich.

The second set started with a 1-1 situation, but then Switzerland scored three goals in less than four minutes at the start of the set. Arttu Ruotsalainen narrowed to 2–4, until Switzerland cleared the three-goal lead again. Ahti Oksanen The 3–5 reduction was the last goal of the set.

Serves as Finland’s head coach Mikko Mannerwho is recovering from knee surgery From Jukka Jalo.

Read more from the author

STT

#Ice #hockey #Switzerland #mockery #Lions #defense #home #team #final #twogoal #lead

See also  Security policy Disinformation over the situation in Ukraine has grown significantly - EU researchers say Russia is now trying to justify future events
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Brunella Horna would compete against Luciana Fuster for being Miss Peru: "Jessica Newton, look at her"

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result