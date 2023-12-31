Ice hockey | Swedish players were enraged by the gesture of the Young Lions star

The Young Lions surprised Sweden in front of this home crowd. Jani Nymani's fan made the Swedish players angry.

of Gothenburg Scandinavium swore to apathy like a lightning strike. Jani Nyman, the star player of the Young Lions, who had been very quiet in the power statistics until the Sweden match, silenced the Swedish crowd by ending Sunday's thriller with Finland's 5–4 victory in the shootout. Earlier, Nyman had equalized the match in the final moments of regular time.

Nyman underlined his winning hit and his top match with a bouncy gesture. He put his right index finger in front of his lips and teased the audience.

19 year old the silence of the audience caused quite strong voices in the booth of the Swedish junior crowns. The country's leading afternoon newspapers Aftonbladet and Expressen reported the gesture prominently at the top of their sports pages. The range of emotions is unequivocal: absolutely epic!

“That's not okay. We told him we don't do that,” Axel Sandin Pellikka leaked according to Aftonbladet.

“That guy is childish, but he does what he wants”, Noah Östlund continued.

with Oskar Pettersson became so emotional that he accused Nyman of belittling his opponent.

“No opponent should behave in such a condescending way,” Pettersson hissed Expressen's by.

“There was some tough guy who scored a hard goal and then thought to make fun of us. It doesn't look good. The victory seemed like a big deal to them. He thought it was kind of cool to celebrate right in front of us.”

Punch Possessed summed up Nuorten Leijonien's thoughts to Aftonbladet unequivocally: it was quite nice to win.

“It's always especially great to beat Sweden, the matches are always emotional. The crowd was great today.”